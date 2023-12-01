For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Nicer weather has returned across The Basin with mostly clear skies, closer-to-normal temperatures, lighter winds, and dry air. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts hardly any clouds during the first half of the day as temperatures will rise into the 50’s, 60’s, and near the low 70’s by The Rio Grande. Despite some passing clouds from the west later on in the day, the stabilized atmosphere will not yield any rain activity. Northwesterly winds will be lighter than yesterday but persistent throughout the day today. More high-level clouds will not dampen temperatures this weekend with warmer air eventually ahead with westerly winds.