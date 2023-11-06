For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Early summerlike weather has overtaken the region as despite the humidity to start in The Basin, drier air will win out later in the day with well-above-normal temperatures. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects plenty of sunshine with southerly to westerly winds throughout the day as temperatures will skyrocket into the high 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Despite some thin passing clouds in southern areas in the short term, stable air aloft will continue to limit chances of rain in the short term with the supply of seasonably very warm air with humid mornings and drier afternoons ahead as southwesterly winds will remain persistent.