For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. High-altitude thin clouds will pass on through The Basin today, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts enough sunshine will warm things up to above-normal criteria with south-southwesterly winds and drier air. Despite the humid start in eastern areas of West Texas, conditions will dry out this afternoon as stable air will remain in place aloft. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s. As clouds continue to pass on through the region in the short term, the atmosphere will gradually become more humid from top to bottom. However, milder air will still win on out tomorrow before unsettled weather arrives later this week.