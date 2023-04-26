For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thin high-level clouds will roll on through across The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts rainfree conditions as relatively very mild and dry air will persist. A weak low pressure system will form to shift winds more out of the west in western areas and more out of the east anywhere east of The Pecos River. The change in winds will keep temperatures from climbing as much as yesterday for some with many reaching the high 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Stronger northerly winds later tomorrow may cool things down a bit even more.