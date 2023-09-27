For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some thin cloud coverage in western areas of The Basin this afternoon, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts there to be plenty of sunshine with above-normal temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s. Rain activity will be very few and far between today, but a few showers with rumbles of thunder are possible in far-western areas of The Trans Pecos late in the day. South-southeasterly winds will primarily dominate the region today, providing the uptick in temperatures but also, the lingering humidity. Sunnier and even slightly warmer air will be the bigger story later this week.