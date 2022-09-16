For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning temperatures to only bottom out in the 60’s and lower 70’s for many in West Texas because of breezier conditions mixing the air around and slightly more clouds absorbing infrared radiation from escaping into space from yesterday’s daytime heating. These conditions will conversely allow similar temperatures in the daytime than days past as high temperatures will primarily reach the 80’s and the low-to-mid 90’s across the region. Despite the mugginess ahead for the weekend, chances of rain will still remain low.