For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Warmer air yesterday will once again lead to slightly warmer air today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sun than clouds with enough dry air to hinder any rain activity for most. Temperatures will still be above normal in the 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s. Another weak low pressure system has formed around eastern West Texas, but has quickly moved to the east with not that many clouds and only slightly higher temperatures with slightly higher humidity in The Basin. Winds have shifted a bit more from the south with an easterly component in those winds far east of The Pecos River Valley, allowing for the slightly muggier conditions to ensue. This trend will continue tomorrow but warmer air will win out before a more-potent storm system brings in not only slightly higher precipitation chances, but also, much lower temperatures this weekend.