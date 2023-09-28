For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a stable air mass dominates The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects very sunny afternoon skies with above-normal temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s for most communities. Most if not all areas will remain free from rain as winds will come more from the south-southeast in eastern communities, providing the slightly humid trend, while southwesterly winds in The Trans Pecos will dry things out more during the afternoon. Despite the summerlike temperatures continuing ahead, more Monsoonal moisture will bring in slightly more rain activity, a few more clouds, slightly lower temperatures, and the uptick in humidity.