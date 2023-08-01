For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thanks to a high pressure system still holding on, hotter air is sticking around but low-level moisture will still be inbound from southwest to northeast into The Basin. Along with some developing clouds with isolated thundershowers mostly confined to southwestern areas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts high temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds will come more from the south-southwest in western areas which will allow for slightly drier air, while winds will come more from the southeast in eastern areas which will allow for the more-humid air to develop. Slightly more rain activity will develop tomorrow with more clouds and lower high temperatures.