For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a high pressure to the northeast of The Basin will strengthen to produce even sunnier, hotter, and drier air for some for at least the next few days. With rain chances confined to outside of the region, ample sunshine with temperatures in the high 90’s and triple digits will be the big story this afternoon as the humidity will significantly drop. Winds will be more from the west today which will allow for that drier air to seep into the region. This pattern will likely lead to widespread record high temperatures for tomorrow and Thursday.