For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Stable atmospheric air with very clear skies has led to seasonably chilly starts across The Basin, but pleasantly mild afternoons. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts almost all areas of West Texas to be cloud-free today with temperatures reaching to slightly-above-normal criteria in the high 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s this afternoon. Dry air will remain in place throughout most of the region, especially west of The Trans Pecos, as winds will be from the south-southwest. As a weak low pressure system forms and quickly moves to the east tomorrow, southerly winds will transition from the northwest. Despite some passing clouds ahead, most will remain free from rain.