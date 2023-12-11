For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Sunshine for most of the day with higher temperatures will be the big story across The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most to reach the upper 50’s, 60’s, and around 70 degrees. Southwesterly winds bringing in drier air will slowly start to approach more from the south-southeast throughout the day, allowing more low-level moisture to creep in. Clouds will also start to approach West Texas from the southwest as lower pressure aloft in the atmosphere will start to form. With a high pressure remaining strong in The Southeast with unstable air remaining strong in The Rocky Mountains, moisture will be squeezed out in-between across The South-Central Plains. Clouds, rain showers, and lower temperatures will ensue ahead with northeasterly winds eventually.