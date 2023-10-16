For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects plenty of clear skies, below-normal temperatures, and light winds to remain. Conditions will start off pleasantly chilly and dry across West Texas, but after temperatures rise a little bit more than yesterday into the high 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s this afternoon, northeasterly winds will switch more from the southeast. As a high pressure system remains in place, the atmosphere from top to bottom will remain very dry with no rain across the entire Basin. The atmosphere will remain stable tomorrow as with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, temperatures will be back on the rebound with slightly drier air with southwesterly winds returning as the high pressure moves farther to the northeast of the region.