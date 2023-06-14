For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects thin cloud coverage with even hotter West Texas air this afternoon as westerly winds will continue to dry out the atmosphere. Along with these conditions, fire weather concerns will increase, especially as temperatures skyrocket into the 90’s and triple digits for many. While far northeastern areas of western Texas may be slightly cooler and more humid than most other areas in the coming days ahead, almost all Basin areas will remain relatively hot and dry.