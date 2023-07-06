For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Ample sunshine and the heat up continues across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be similar to or if not slightly higher today than yesterday. Temperatures will skyrocket to slightly above normal criteria with many reaching the 90’s and lower triple digits. A broad area of high pressure will once again suppress much cloud development despite low-level moisture sticking around in eastern areas of West Texas as winds from the south-southeast anywhere east of The Trans Pecos will once again keep things more humid than western areas where winds will come more from out of the south-southwest. Sunnier and hotter conditions will continue through the weekend.