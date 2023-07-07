For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Sunny, slightly hotter, breezy, and drier conditions will ensue across The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many to not only reach the 90’s this afternoon, but also the lower triple digits. Stable atmospheric conditions will suppress any organized clouds from forming, despite some thin clouds passing from time to time. Persistent winds will be more from the southwest in western areas and more from the south in eastern areas as despite the humid start especially in areas east of The Trans Pecos, conditions will dry out later today. These conditions will slowly increase the threat for fires igniting as the very sunny, seasonably hot, fairly breezy, and continuously dry air will continue this weekend.