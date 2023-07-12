For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some areas in West Texas to get close to near-record daily high temperatures with many reaching well into the 90’s and the triple digits. Stable air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to provide the sunshine and with persistent winds generally coming in from the south, the heat-up will ensue. While western areas will be relatively dry, the eastern two-thirds of The Basin will still remain a bit humid. As a few rounds of thunderstorms form north of our viewing area but drift slightly southward in the coming days, rain chances will slightly increase, temperatures will slightly lower, wind gusts may pick up, and the humidity will return for some.