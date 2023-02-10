For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Few clouds will be accompanied by mostly slightly-below normal temperatures in West Texas, as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts gusty winds from time to time. Temperatures will likely reach the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s as with the fewer clouds across the sky than yesterday, most areas will remain rainfree. As skies remain mostly clear of clouds later tonight with temperatures dropping below freezing for many, winds will become lighter with relative dry air. Slightly-more gloomy weather will be the big story tomorrow but milder air will return as Sunday will likely be warmer as the temperature rollercoaster ensues.