Sunnier skies and higher temperatures will be the big story throughout The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects a drop in humidity. As temperatures rise into the 80's and 90's for most communities, southeasterly winds will also rise to provide the return of closer-to-normal temperatures, but also, the lingering low-level humidity. However higher pressure aloft will limit much of the way of any organized clouds, let alone any rain to fall today. This trend will be more prevalent though tomorrow, but southeasterly winds will start to pick up from time to time with slightly higher humidity.