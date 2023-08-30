For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a high pressure to the northeast of West Texas strengthens and pushes that cool front southeast of The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sunshine with higher temperatures as a result. Despite the slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the mountainous terrain of The Trans Pecos this afternoon, skies will generally be mostly sunny elsewhere as temperatures will rise into the high 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits. As temperatures rise above normal this afternoon, southerly winds will also dry out the atmosphere. This trend will continue to be the case for at least the next few days.