For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with sunnier Basin skies and hotter air on this 4th of July, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects persistent winds generally from the south-southeast but slightly more from the west than yesterday. This will very likely stop Mother Nature from producing fireworks of her own because of more stable air in the upper levels of the atmosphere despite low-level moisture lingering around. Outside of a couple storms possible around The Davis Mountains, skies will be generally sunny with temperatures skyrocketing into the high 80’s, 90’s, and around 100 degrees. The sunnier, warmer, and drier trend will slowly win out as the week progresses, but at the cost of stronger winds and an elevated risk for fire weather for some.