Stable conditions higher in the atmosphere have led to not only clearer Basin skies, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects higher temperatures with drier air as a result today. As temperatures rise to above-normal criteria in the high 60's, 70's, and lower 80's, southerly to westerly winds will also rise, Patchy blowing dust will be possible in The Guadalupe, Delaware, and Davis mountains. As cooler air to the northeast of West Texas starts colliding with the more-moist air mass in East Texas, even clearer skies will ensue tomorrow, but at the expense to a drop in temperatures eventually and uptick in westerly winds that will pick up more dust.