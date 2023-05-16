For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some sunshine has finally returned across The Basin, but because of a high pressure system stabilizing the atmosphere with light northeasterly winds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the briskness in the air to start. However, with some building clouds this afternoon, east-southeasterly winds will allow not only for temperatures to rise more than they did yesterday, but also for low-level moisture to produce a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will still be below normal with many reaching the 70’s and 80’s today, then Monsoonal moisture will return tomorrow with higher rain chances west of The Pecos River Valley.