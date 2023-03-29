For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite conditions starting off a bit chilly with high humidity, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more sunshine to return with warmer and drier air throughout the day. As temperatures rise into the high 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon, southerly winds will pick up which will allow for drier air to eventually ensue. Chances of rain will continue to be low despite the humid air for the next couple of days as temperatures will remain relatively close to normal.