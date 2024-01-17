For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Cold air this morning will be replaced by milder air this afternoon as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the return of Basinwide sunshine with southerly winds. The Arctic air-mass will retreat northeast of West Texas later this morning as below-freezing temperatures for many to start will lead to afternoon temperatures in the upper 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s. Southeasterly winds to start will transition more from the southwest later today as dry air will remain in place. Despite some passing clouds in the short term, the atmosphere will continue to likely not produce any precipitation as temperatures will remain close to normal before the next cold front comes through.