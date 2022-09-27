For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects drier air to continue to filtrate West Texas and combining the drier air with the lighter winds, morning low temperatures will be at or below normal for this time of year. Many areas are starting off in the 50’s and 60’s as those temperatures will rise to near-normal criteria in the upper 70’s and the 80’s. The cold front that came through has pushed most of the rain activity south of southern areas as most areas will be rainfree for the week.