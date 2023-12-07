For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clouds this morning will give way to afternoon sunshine as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects warmer and drier air to really kick in across The Basin at the cost of stronger southwesterly winds. Enough dry air this morning really hinder any rain development for most, if not all areas. Then, as the atmosphere dries out even more later in the day, temperatures will reach well above normal into the upper 60’s, 70’s, and even close to around 80 degrees for some. However, another weak low pressure system will form around West Texas but quickly move to the east tomorrow with not that many clouds and only slightly higher temperatures with slightly higher humidity in eastern areas.