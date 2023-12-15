For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unsettled weather is slowly starting to drift east of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights this trend because of a high pressure system breaking down in The South East. Along with rain and even some wet snow showers moving east of the region later today, some sunshine may return with below-normal high temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s for many. The atmosphere will remain humid, but will slowly dry out today. Northeasterly winds to start transitioning to southeasterly winds this afternoon will be a signal that the sunnier, slightly milder, and drier air will eventually win out by this weekend.