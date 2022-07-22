For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Above-normal high temperatures and strong wind gusts have been the big story for many across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts that same trend over the next few days with mostly rainfree conditions. Any storm chances will be confined to the higher elevations today, but drier conditions will likely ensue by this weekend. High temperatures will remain close to or even above the 100-degree-mark for many for at least the next few days.