A cold front passage across The Basin has allowed for fall-like weather to return as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the clearer skies, lower temperatures, lighter winds, and drier air. A high pressure system will allow for pleasant temperatures this afternoon with many reaching the 60's, 70's, and lower 80's. Very sunny skies with lighter winds from the north and then eventually a little bit from the east will grace the region this afternoon. Stable conditions will continue to greatly limit rain chances ahead as temperatures will slowly be on the rebound later this weekend.