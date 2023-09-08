For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With leftover humidity today, the stubborn high pressure system is slowly starting to win out across West Texas once again. Despite some thin clouds with most isolated thunderstorms confined to the mountains with very few storms east of The Pecos River Valley, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to once again reach above normal criteria in the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Stronger wind gusts are possible from time to time, but persistent winds from the southeast will allow not only for the warmup, but also, for the low-level moisture to undercut the drier air aloft. This trend will continue throughout the weekend.