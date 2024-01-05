For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clearer skies are arriving at the cost of stronger westerly wind gusts across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights yesterday’s storm system that has moved east of the region with drier air being ushered in. Along with more sunshine than clouds, some dust will be blowing in the sky as temperatures will reach the 50’s and 60’s for most communities with winds gusting at least up to 40 mph for many areas. Conditions will settle down late today and into the weekend as mostly clear skies will continue with even warmer and drier air in the short term.