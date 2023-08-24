For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some lingering clouds throughout the day, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sunshine to heat things up a bit more than yesterday. As a tropical disturbance dissipates over The Basin, temperatures will be back a little bit above normal in the upper 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits this afternoon. Southeasterly winds will provide the heating of the atmosphere and the humidity that will stick around to potentially form a few weak thunderstorms in the higher elevations. As a high pressure system begins to take over to the east of West Texas, even more sunshine and hotter air will take over tomorrow.