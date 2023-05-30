For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with mostly sunny Basin skies today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts very few scattered weak thundershowers to pop up as temperatures rise into the 80’s, 90’s, and around 100 degrees for some. More sunshine, higher temperatures, and drier air will be the big story today because of a high pressure system northeast of the region with southerly winds picking up. However, conditions will still be relatively humid as despite more sunshine for most of the day tomorrow, isolated storms will start to form in western areas.