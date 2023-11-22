For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Unsettled weather has pushed to the east of West Texas as a high pressure system has taken over. Clearer skies with big temperatures jumps across The Basin will be the big story as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights below-freezing-mark temperatures to start for some, but most if not all areas will be warmer this afternoon than yesterday afternoon. Temperatures will eventually reach the 50’s and 60’s with lighter winds switching a little bit more from the south. Despite the relatively cold mornings ahead, temperatures will slowly be on the rebound as clouds will slowly be on the increase on Thanksgiving Day tomorrow with stronger winds returning.