For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how the stagnant air mass in the upper levels of the atmosphere is allowing for mostly clear skies and higher temperatures across The Basin. Despite a lot of sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits this afternoon, a weak low pressure system will form to kick up a few isolated thunderstorms that will extend from The Trans Pecos into the southeastern Basin. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest for many which will allow for the warmer and drier air for the first half of the afternoon, but a few storms will pick up those winds from the northwest from time to time. The muggier trend will slowly start to win out ahead.