For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some thin cloud coverage across West Texas on this first day of summer, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to still remain well above normal with many reaching the high 90’s and triple digits once again. Winds will switch more from the west for most of the region with winds even coming in slightly from the east in far-eastern areas of The Basin, making things more humid. Chance of rain will remain low today and for the next few days despite more clouds and slightly cooler air being the bigger story.