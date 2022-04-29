For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite a relatively humid start, conditions will dry out today and warm up significantly across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts many areas to reach the 90’s by this afternoon. Despite it being a bit cooler this weekend, the above-normal trend in temperatures will persist with dry conditions on Saturday, but there is a higher chance for some storms on Sunday.