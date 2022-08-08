For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off near normal this morning and as many in West Texas bring their kids back to school, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly rainfree conditions. This afternoon, temperatures will also be near normal in the 90’s and triple digits with a slight chance of Monsoon storms, especially in western areas. Conditions will remain seasonable ahead because of lingering humidity and clouds with a few storms possible.