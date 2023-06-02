For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Plenty of moisture, combined with a broad area of low pressure from the southwest, will produce a slightly higher chance for spotty severe storms later on. However, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the thunderstorm activity to be very isolated, confined to eastern areas of West Texas as temperatures will rise into the high 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s before most of the storms hit. As the unsettled weather continues for some this weekend, temperatures will remain below normal.