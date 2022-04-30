For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite another warm and clear day across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds and more humid conditions overnight to lead into some strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon. The main threats with these storms will be the potential for flooding, damaging hail, and damaging winds. High temperatures will reach the 80’s and lower 90’s as conditions will start to clear out by tomorrow night.