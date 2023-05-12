For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a more humid air-mass has overtaken West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the boundary between drier air out west and more-humid air bringing in rainfall through most of The Basin. After scattered thunderstorms formed with temperatures dropping from the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s this afternoon into the 50’s and 60’s this evening, leftover thundershowers with muggy conditions will result in the big cooling trend to stay this weekend.