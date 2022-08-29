For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects storm formation for many across West Texas. However, since these storms will be very isolated, enough daytime heating will allow temperatures to rise in the 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s before rain-cooled gusts of winds cool things off late in the afternoon. As cloud coverage becomes more widespread later today, tonight, and into tomorrow, temperatures will start to drop back at least a few degrees below normal with more chances of rain.