For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A frontal boundary has passed through parts of The Basin and still is lingering around this morning, bringing in with it a lot of clouds, high humidity, and even a few spotty storms. Temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal with more of those isolated storms farther to the south than yesterday. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many to struggle to reach the mid-to-upper 80’s and lower 90’s because of this air mass. Despite slightly drier air ahead, temperatures won’t budge much.