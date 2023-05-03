For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A strong cold front has made things feel more like early spring across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a lot of clouds with the potential for some isolated thundershowers. Incoming moisture from the southwest will combine with the cooler air from the northeast as easterly winds in eastern areas will make conditions a bit muggy throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the high 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s across the region today as the relatively humid trend will continue for some tomorrow.