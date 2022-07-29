For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some storms fired off across West Texas yesterday as despite the chance for storms today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas to continue to be rainfree. Skies will remain partly cloudy with breezy conditions and close-to-normal high temperatures in the 90’s and lower triple digits. Storms chances may slowly start to decrease this weekend, but some clouds and moisture will still linger around.