For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As the boundary between slightly drier air west of The Pecos River and the more-humid air in The Basin moves eastward today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts isolated thunderstorm formation to creep eastward as well. Before then, temperatures will skyrocket to near-normal criteria in the 80’s and 90’s for many locations. With plenty of sunshine to start with daytime heating then mixing in with the moisture in the atmosphere this afternoon, rain will then fall for some with persistent southerly winds. The muggy trend will likely continue for the rest of the workweek.