For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While things have dried out a bit in The Basin compared to earlier this week, the storm threat will still linger in western areas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects closer-to-normal high temperatures in the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits for many. This same trend will last into the July 4th weekend with strong winds at times, as well as slightly cooler and more humid conditions.