For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a cold front in The Panhandle of Texas to collide with Monsoon-rich moisture in West Texas to produce isolated strong thunderstorms. As a result of these storms, some areas across the region could be slightly cooler than yesterday. High temperatures will still be above normal, but just slightly, as many areas will reach the 90’s and lower triple digits. Slightly drier weather will return later this week.