For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It has been a mostly dry go this week for most areas but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more humid conditions in the coming days. Despite eastern areas remaining mostly rainfree, a few isolated storms may pop up in western areas. However, the trend of slightly-above normal temperatures will likely continue Basinwide as high temperatures will reach the 90’s and lower triple digits for the next couple of days.
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now