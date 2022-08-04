For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It has been a mostly dry go this week for most areas but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more humid conditions in the coming days. Despite eastern areas remaining mostly rainfree, a few isolated storms may pop up in western areas. However, the trend of slightly-above normal temperatures will likely continue Basinwide as high temperatures will reach the 90’s and lower triple digits for the next couple of days.